Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 111,139 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 2.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

SEA stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 95,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,047. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

