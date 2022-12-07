Sebastian White Sells 225,000 Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Stock

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) insider Sebastian White sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £297,000 ($362,150.96).

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Ingenta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.03 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.94.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.