Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $691,024.67

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Seele-N has a market cap of $54.74 million and approximately $691,024.67 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00233583 USD and is down -11.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $631,097.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

