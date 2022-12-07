SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

