SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.1 %

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 144,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,323. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $87,165,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

