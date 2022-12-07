ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.75 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 470,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.