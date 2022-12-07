Short Interest in GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Drops By 7.7%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Trading Up 0.1 %

GRRB stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 26.83%. Equities analysts predict that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces Dividend

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

