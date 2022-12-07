Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 7.5%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.