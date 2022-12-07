Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 7.5%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
Shares of IMKTA opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $102.88.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.