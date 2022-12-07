Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Corton Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. 148,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,267. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 0.77.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.