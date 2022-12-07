Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $136.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.14. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

