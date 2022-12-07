Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 1.6% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

