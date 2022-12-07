Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,118 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,813 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

