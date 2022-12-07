Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.59 million and $0.19 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00237603 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798044 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

