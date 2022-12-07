Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SFST opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

