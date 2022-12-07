SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

GLD traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $166.25. 272,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,485. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

