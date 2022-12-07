SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,958. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

