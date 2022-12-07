SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 487,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,817. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

