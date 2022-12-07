Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Spire Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SR opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24.
Spire Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire (SR)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.