Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

