Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $41.92. Spirit Realty Capital shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 3,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

