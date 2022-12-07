Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Stock Position Lowered by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,748 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 688,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 814,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

AKIC remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,334. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

