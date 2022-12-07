Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.30 million-$163.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.14 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 462,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,767. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.