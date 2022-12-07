Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.30 million-$163.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.14 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

NYSE CXM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 462,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,767. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

