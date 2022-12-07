Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.3-$163.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.06 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 462,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,767. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

