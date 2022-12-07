Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 43,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 260.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

