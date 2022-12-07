Stacks (STX) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Stacks has a total market cap of $263.57 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009303 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

