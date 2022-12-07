Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $6,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 49,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,259. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

