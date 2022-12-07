Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $4.20 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

