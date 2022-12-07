State Street Corp Acquires 700,532 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.45% of Valero Energy worth $3,118,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 123,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,481. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

