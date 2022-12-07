State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,973,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.10% of Devon Energy worth $2,199,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 242,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

