State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.97% of Exelon worth $2,652,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 160,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

