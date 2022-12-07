State Street Corp Has $2.35 Billion Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $2,351,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

