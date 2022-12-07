State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,133,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,074,281 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,804,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 122,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

