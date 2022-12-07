State Street Corp Purchases 606,657 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $2,542,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,434. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

