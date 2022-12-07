State Street Corp Sells 585,145 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,416,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 179,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

