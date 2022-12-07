Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00052851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240891 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02273119 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,858,311.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

