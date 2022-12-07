Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 88,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,464,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,267,726.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,950 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 59.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stem by 12.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stem by 56.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

