Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,199% compared to the average volume of 1,400 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

