Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 2,887 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.