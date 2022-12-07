StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

