StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
See Also
