StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.