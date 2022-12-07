StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kadmon Price Performance
KDMN opened at $9.50 on Monday. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile
