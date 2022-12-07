StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 51,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
