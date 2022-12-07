StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 51,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,624 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

