StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

ACNB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 57.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

