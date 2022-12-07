StockNews.com Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
