StockNews.com Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

