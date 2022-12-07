StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Down 5.9 %

StoneCo stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,394. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.