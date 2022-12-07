STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.08% of STORE Capital worth $79,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

