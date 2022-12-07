Stratis Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.34 or 0.07423984 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036509 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079894 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010571 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025739 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,775,297 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
