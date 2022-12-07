Stratis Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.34 or 0.07423984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025739 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,775,297 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

