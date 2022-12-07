Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,472 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,591 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. 21,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,212. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.