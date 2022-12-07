Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,806,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Stryker worth $2,755,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,472 shares of company stock worth $16,382,591. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $239.25. 17,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,212. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

