Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 116,322 shares.The stock last traded at $59.88 and had previously closed at $61.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

