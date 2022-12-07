Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

SUZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suzano by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Suzano by 1,626.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

